‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Witness describes Thanksgiving crash that killed two

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department’s Special Operations Division-Traffic Crash Team, with the assistance of the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office worked together to make an arrest in connection to the double fatal crash that occurred on Thanksgiving.
Ryann Daniels was arrested on Thursday in Currituck County, North Carolina. Around 1:30 p.m., deputies in went after Daniels after receiving a report of a wanted person at a residence.
According to the investigation, as deputies approached the residence, Daniels fled on foot into a wooded area on the backside of the property. A K-9 tracked Daniels down and took him into custody.
His arrest coming a week after the 6-vehicle pileup took the lives of Karen Murphy and Kevin Hancock.
On Thanksgiving night, Richmond Police responded around 7:54 p.m. to the intersection of Brookland Park Boulevard and Chamberlayne Avenue for a multi-vehicle crash.
Investigators believe Daniels was behind the wheel of a pick-up truck was headed west on Brookland Park Boulevard when it ran through the red light crashing into two vehicles, including an SUV, which was traveling south on Chamberlayne Ave.
The force of the crash sent the three vehicles into another three cars stopped in the eastbound lanes of Brookland Park Boulevard.
“That’s the worst accident I have seen in a long time,” said Mike Harrison, who witnessed the aftermath of the deadly crash.
The man and woman in the SUV were killed; the woman - Karen Murphy, a woman in her 50s - died at the scene and the man - Kevin Hancock, a man in his 50s - died later at the hospital.
In all, six vehicles were involved. Police said the drivers and passengers in the other vehicles suffered only minor injuries.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith expressed condolences to the family of the victims, saying “It is always tragic losing a loved one, but especially on a holiday centered on time spent with family.”
Captain David Castelow with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says investigators from Richmond met with Daniels this morning, and that he waived extradition.
Richmond Police says Daniels has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. He is currently being held at the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.
