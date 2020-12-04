Rosie’s donates $3,500 to Henrico PTA to help keep students safe upon return to school

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico elementary school receives a $3,500 donation from Rosie’s Gaming Emporium to ensure students remain safe when returning to in-person learning.
While most students will not return to the classroom until at least January, the PTA at Greenwood Elementary School is already being proactive.
“On behalf of Rosie’s Gives Back and Colonial Downs, and the Rosie’s family, we are excited to donate $3,500 to the PTA today,” said Lisa Speller, the Vice President of Government Affairs and Community Relations with Rosie’s Colonial Downs.
Despite the holiday season in full swing, Greenwood Elementary PTA members said for quite some time they have been trying to raise money for equipment to bring kids back to school safely.
“The PTA is important,” Speller said. “The PTA bring a lot of attention to the needs in the schools, and some of the needs may not be needs that are specific to what the school needs to do.”
“We decided to do outdoor classrooms,” said PTA President Crystal Lett. “We are going for six different locations with picnic tables, seating, where we can actually take plexiglass outside and put in between the tables and make it an outdoor learning area.”
However, on top of students who are learning in the classroom on a limited basis, some kids are also taking part in Greenwood’s R.I.S.E. program.
“Which is getting students into the school one hour a week,” Lett explained.
This allows students to get that social interaction they may not be receiving through virtual learning and develop relationships with classmates and teachers.
However, Lett said with more students gradually returning to school this spring, they also want to make sure the kids can utilize their recess time safely.
“Getting outdoor boxes for separate teachers with the equipment and sports balls inside each one that each classroom can use during their recess times,” she added.
“The entire Commonwealth of Virginia is our neighbor so we do what we can to support the needs that we see, this was one we thought was really important,” Speller said. “Wherever there’s a need, we want to meet it.”
The hope is to order some of those pieces of equipment soon.
