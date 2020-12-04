Police: 21-year-old suspect sought for shooting at state parking deck

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Police say a 21-year-old Richmond man is being sought for a shooting at a state parking deck on Dec. 4.
Capitol Square Police were called at 9:59 a.m. on Dec. 4 about possible shots being fired at the state parking deck at Seventh and Marshall Streets, just north of Capitol Square. After arriving on the scene, officers located at least one shell casing.
According to the investigation, Hakeem Whitaker, 21, of Richmond, was part of a construction crew doing repair work at the deck and had gotten into an altercation with a fellow employee.
Investigators say when the coworker tried to drive from the deck, Whitaker shot at him twice, first inside the garage and then at Seventh and Broad Streets.
The coworker was not injured in the incident.
On the morning of Dec. 5, Capitol police say they found Whitaker at the back of the deck and attempted to stop his vehicle, resulting in Whitaker driving off, reaching high speeds in a car with a 1-year-old child and the child’s mother.
Whitaker eventually led police to the Blackwell neighborhood in South Richmond, where he jumped out and fled on foot, according to police.
Police say Whitaker faces four felonies and three misdemeanors which include:
- One count each of attempted first-degree murder
- Use of a firearm while attempting murder
- Elude and reckless endangerment of a juvenile.
- Reckless driving
- Driving on a suspended license
- Failure to obey a highway sign
Whitaker is described as 5″4′ weighing 145 pounds.
“This is a dangerous individual who has repeatedly demonstrated that he has no regard for human life, whether it involves adults or a small child, and we want him in custody as soon as possible,” Col. Anthony S. Pike, the Capitol Police Chief, said. “If anyone comes in contact with him or knows his whereabouts, we ask them to call police immediately.”
Anyone with information on Whitaker’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
