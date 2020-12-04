Man charged with firing gun near school in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police arrested a man Friday morning after they say he fired a gun near a school.
Officers were called to the 200 block of N. Old Church Street around 9:45 a.m. for shots fired. When they arrived, a victim in the area said the man who fired the shots was still at the home.
When police arrived, Azionne Miller, 22, of Newport News was inside. He was arrested and charged with discharge of a firearm upon public property within 1,000 feet of a school, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city limits.
Miller is currently being held without bond.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.