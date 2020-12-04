Bond denied for man accused of murdering 72-year-old woman during argument about feral cats

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Bond was denied for a Lexington man accused of shooting a woman in the face behind a Lexington shopping center during an argument about feral cats on Thursday.
Sean Malahy, 49, now faces a murder charge.
Police say Malahy was still at the scene of the shooting and had a handgun when officers responded to the Town Square shopping center on Thursday evening.
Judy Burnett, 72, of Gilbert, had been shot in the face and died a short time later.
Malahy was immediately taken into custody.
Investigators say Burnett and a person who was with Malahy were arguing about feeding cats that live on the streets around the shopping center.
Malahy got involved in the argument, which turned into a physical fight just before the shooting, officers said.
Police discovered Burnett and Malahy had known each other for several years and had an ongoing disagreement about the feeding, trapping, and releasing of feral cats in the area.
They both worked, separately, to feed the cats, investigators said.
Malahy is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
During Friday’s hearing, Burnett’s family made an emotional plea during the bond court hearing telling the judge she was loved and they were there to support her.
