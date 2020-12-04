Investigation underway after shots fired near Richmond Coliseum

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Police say an investigation is underway after the report of shots fired near the Richmond Coliseum.
Capitol Square Police were called at 9:59 a.m. about possible shots being fired at the state parking deck at Seventh and Marshall Streets.
After arriving on the scene, officers located at least one shell casing.
Capitol Police and Richmond Police have completed a search of the parking deck and are continuing to investigate.
Normal activity can resume.
