Friday Forecast: Heavy Rain tonight, then a dry weekend.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Friday starts out dry, but rain arrives after sunset and continues Friday night into Saturday morning.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with late day rain developing into the evening, could be heavy at times. Areas of light rain could develop after sunset. Highs in the upper 50s. (Daytime Rain Chance: 60%, close to 100% overnight) 1-2″ of rain likely overnight.
SATURDAY: Pre dawn rain, then partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 50s (AM Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
MONDAY: Cloudy and cold. light snow or a rain/snow mix possible as we track a storm to our south. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
