First Alert: Monday could bring our first snowflakes of the year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s far from a sure thing, but we could get our season’s first snow Monday.
We’ll be tracking a southern stream system with just enough cold air to make snow. There’s still a good chance this storm could completely miss us to the South (hence the 30% chance on our forecast) but consider this your FIRST ALERT to be ready.
Accumulations look to be minimal for anyone but some could cover the ground, mainly North and West of Richmond, in particular toward Louisa County if this all works out just right.
Below is a quick look behind the scenes of the weather office. (Caution: Math Ahead!)
Here’s the European Ensemble Forecast. The Ensemble is the model run multiple times with slightly different initial inputs. In this case you get a snapshot of 50 different ways the forecasted storm MIGHT play out. In this case, 22 out of 50 produce any snow at all in Richmond and only 2 bring significant totals.
Temperatures look marginal for accumulating snow. At this point, a coating would be the most we’d expect. (Caveat: It’s still early)
In order for us to be sure of any future weather event, we look for agreeance between the models. This increases our confidence that something, in this case snow, will occur.
At the moment, the agreeance is very low. Our other medium range model (the GFS) shows some snow south of most of Virginia Monday but we’ll have to watch the trends on this.
Another model we look at, the NAM, shows nothing for us.
To go along with that, here’s a similar chart showing the GFS Ensembles. Only 3 of 50 show ANY snowflakes. At this early stage, the GFS keeps the system much weaker, and to our south and west.
LONG STORY SHORT, good chance Monday will just be a cloudy and cold day. It will be a long shot for any measurable snow. We’ll keep you posted with any changes through the weekend!
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.