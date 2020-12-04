Clerk injured during 7-Eleven robbery in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for three suspects who robbed a 7-Eleven early Friday morning, hurting a store clerk in the process.
Just before 3 a.m. officers responded to the store along the 2300 block of West Hundred Road.
Police say two suspects walked into the store and split up. One went behind the counter, grabbed cigarettes, and left the store. He was said to be wearing a green denim jacket with matching pants.
When the second suspect tried to leave he was confronted by the clerk, and during a struggle, the clerk suffered minor injuries.
Officers say a getaway car was waiting for the suspects outside.
The car is described as a newer model black Subaru four-door sedan that was last seen turning onto westbound lanes of West Hundred Road.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
