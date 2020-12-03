Thursday Forecast: Best weather day of the week, then rain arrives tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a cold start, it’s the best weather day of the week with sun and temperatures a little above average.
THURSDAY. Sunny and pleasant. High: 57
FRIDAY: Cloudy with late day rain developing into the evening, could be heavy at times. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Daytime Rain Chance: 60%, close to 100% overnight). Rain could be heavy, with 1 to 1.5 inches possible.
SATURDAY: Rain early, with signs pointing to rain exiting around sunrise. Then partly sunny and breezy. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 50s (Rain Chance: 60% in the early morning, but dropping through the day).
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.
