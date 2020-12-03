Teen charged with murder in shooting death of man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have charged a boy in his late teens with murder in the shooting death of a man.
Police said the shooting happened on Oct. 11 around 11:37 p.m. in the 100 block of Erich Road.
At the scene, they found Ricky G. Seldon at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.