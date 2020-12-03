Stoney asks council to hold special meeting after acting chief administrative officer suffers medical event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is asking for City Council to hold a special meeting after the city’s acting chief administrative officer suffered a medical event.
“Acting Chief Administrative Officer Lenora Reid has been hospitalized after suffering a medical event earlier this week. She is currently recovering but unable to fulfill her duties at this time,” Stoney said.
Stoney is asking City Council to hold a special meeting on Dec. 7 for them to consider a resolution to have Chief of Staff Lincoln Saunders serve as Acting Chief Administrative Officer while Reid is recovering.
“I appreciate your support during this challenging time and ask that you join me and members of our city government family in offering thoughts and prayers for a full and swift recovery for Ms. Reid,” Stoney said.
The chief administrative officer is the highest administrative official in city government responsible for day-to-day operations.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.