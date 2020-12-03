Road closed for emergency repair work to bridge that was struck by vehicle in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A road in Chesterfield has closed while crews make emergency repairs to a bridge that was struck by an overheight vehicle.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said Reymet Road beneath Interstate 95 will remain closed until further notice while crews repair the bridge.
VDOT said an overheight vehicle hit the bridge over Reymet Road on Thursday morning. After inspection, crews determined that emergency repairs were needed and that the road needed to close for work to be done.
Drivers can use Coach Road, Willis Road and Jefferson Davis Highway to get around the closure.
VDOT said the right lane and right shoulder of I-95 south over Reymet Road are also closed until further notice. The left and center lanes are still open.
Drivers should expect delays during their commute.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.