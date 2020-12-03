Richmond recognized as leading Va. municipality in LGBTQ+ protections

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond has been recognized by an organization as the leading municipality in Virginia for LGBTQ+ protections.
The city scored a 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index Scorecard, which is “a national measurement of a locality’s policies, practices and procedures in place to fight discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals.”
A release said that when Mayor Levar Stoney first took office, the city’s score was at 42 and has since climbed to 100.
“This city has made an immense amount of progress toward true equality in the past four years,” said Stoney in a release. “Since 2017, we’ve been fighting to tackle the systemic injustices that reduce quality of life for LGBTQ+ individuals, and especially LGBTQ+ people of color.”
Over the years, Richmond has increased its score by adopting city contractor non-discrimination practices, passing anti-discrimination policies and advocating for the ban of conversion therapy.
While raising the Progress Pride flag in front of City Hall earlier this year did not increase the score, Stoney said it shows just how far the city has come.
“Raising that flag, surrounded by so many advocates representing Richmond’s increasingly diverse, active LGBTQ+ community, embodied what the past four years have been about for me,” said Stoney in a release. “Our shared priority has been making Richmond a better place where you can live up to your God-given potential regardless of who you pray to, where you come from, how you identify or who you love. This is an affirmation of our progress as a community.”
