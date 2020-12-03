Richmond police searching for runaway child

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help in finding a child who ran away.
Amara Sesay, 12, was last seen on Nov. 13 in the 2200 block of Chalfont Drive.
Police said Amara is not familiar with the area and may be staying in motels along the Midlothian Corridor.
Officials also said he needs to be interviewed in regards to an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D.W. Longoria at (804) 510-4192 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
