Police: Robber hit victim with baseball bat in Chesterfield
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 3, 2020 at 10:27 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 10:30 PM

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after they say a person was hit with a baseball bat by a robber.

Police said the robbery happened in the 11600 block of Busy Street around 5:48 p.m. on Thursday

Officers said the suspect went up to the victim and tried to rob them before hitting them with a baseball bat in the parking lot of a business. Police said the robber did not try to go inside the business.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has not been arrested, but police believe it was an isolated incident.

