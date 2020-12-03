Police make another arrest in connection to woman shot in neck

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police said another arrest has been made in connection to a woman being shot in the neck.
With the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Vayquawn Graves, 20, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Sept. 8. in the 200 block of Elm Street.
At the scene, police found a woman who had been shot in the neck. She was taken to the hospital.
Graves is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and malicious wounding. He is being held without bond.
Ryshwan Newsome, 27, was previously arrested in connection to the incident and is charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
