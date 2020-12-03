News to Know for Dec. 3: Mass COVID-19 testing today; Northam vaccine details; Virus aid bill update

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a glimpse at our top headlines before you head out the door.
After a cold start, it’s the best weather day of the week with sun and temperatures a little above average.
Today will be sunny and pleasant with the highest temperature at 57.
If you did travel for Thanksgiving, you may want to check out a free COVID-19 testing event at The Diamond Thursday.
The drive-thru event will take place at the Green Lot of the Diamond.
It runs from 1-4 p.m., and 400 COVID-19 tests are at the ready.
The results for the test should come back in 1-2 days. People are encouraged to pre-register at 804-205-3501.
Governor Ralph Northam says 70,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are slated for Virginia and could arrive within weeks.
“You will not get COVID from this vaccine,” said Northam.
Those 70,000 doses will go to health care workers and nursing home residents.
Pfizer promised an additional 70,000 for a follow-up dose. But the state’s epidemiologist says it won’t be enough. The state estimates there are half a million people in those two groups.
Biden said the developing aid package “wouldn’t be the answer, but it would be the immediate help for a lot of things.” He wants a relief bill to pass Congress now, with more aid to come next year.
Biden’s remarks followed an announcement by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer of New York in support of an almost $1 trillion approach as the “basis” for discussions.
The Democrats embraced a $908 billion approach from moderate Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, among others.
It would establish a $300 per week jobless benefit, send $160 billion to help state and local governments, boost schools and universities, revive popular “paycheck protection” subsidies for businesses, and bail out transit systems and airlines.
We’re nearly 24 hours into our 36 Hours for Kids Radiothon!
Last year, thanks to your generous donations, $208,105 was raised for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU!
Listeners were invited to call 804-228-KIDS and make a donation over the phone to support the hospital. Donate today here.
Tonight is the last night to see Henrico’s Holiday Express Tour.
The tour will begin from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Tuckahoe and Three Chopt neighborhoods.
