Mothers Against Drunk Drivers launches red ribbon campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving delivered a tearful message, urging people to remember their stories before getting behind the wheel of a car.
Around the holidays, the number of people who drive impaired dramatically increases as people come home from celebrating.
“Even during COVID we are seeing a sharp spike, and that’s why we are here,” said Lisa Black, a survivor of a drunken car crash. “I ask as a survivor, as a mother of two teens, and as a wife, to not drive impaired.”
One family urging people to be careful included the McCowans. In 2015, sisters Yolanda and Sheila McCowan were killed after a drunk driver slammed into their car on Interstate 64. They had just been returning from a baby shower.
“I screamed when I heard the news. I remember an officer telling me to try and calm down before we went into the hospital,” said Kiana McCowan, the victim’s daughter. “They had almost made it home, the next turn and they would have been home.”
The McCowans are hoping others will listen to their story, to prevent the same thing that happened to them.
If you would like to be a part of the solution - you can learn more about the red ribbon campaign and how to get one, HERE.
