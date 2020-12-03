Man faces drug, firearm charges after shots fired at officers during search warrant

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a man is now facing drug and firearm charges after shots were fired at officers who were conducting a search warrant.
On Dec. 3 around 6 a.m., officers were performing a knock and announce search warrant in the 5600 block of Crenshaw Road.
According to police, in the process shots were fired at officers. Officers did not return fire and negotiated with the occupants to exit the residence.
No one was injured during the incident.
Now, Anthony Chieffo, 20, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possessing a firearm while selling more than a pound of marijuana. However, the shooting investigation remains open.
Future charges in the case are pending with the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.