Liberty University football pauses all team activities

Liberty University football pauses all team activities
Liberty University (FILE) (Source: WDBJ)
By WBDJ Newsroom | December 3, 2020 at 10:25 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 12:03 PM

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University announced Thursday, December 3, that the school’s football program has put all team-related activities on pause.

According to a press release from Liberty, the university is seeing COVID-19 cases within the football program increase.

“Today’s announcement brings to a close Liberty’s regular-season schedule,” reads a portion of the update emailed to WDBJ7.

The Liberty Flames were scheduled to finish out the 11-game schedule with a game against Coastal Carolina at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina this Saturday.

Program leaders say they intend to resume team-related activities when the medical staff gives them the clearance to do so.

The Flames are currently 9-1 on the season and are ranked No. 25 in the latest Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.