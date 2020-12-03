Former Va. police officer sentenced on 47 child pornography counts

Kincaid had entered guilty pleas to the 47 felony offenses that stemmed from a 2018 tip sent to Lynchburg Police from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated a picture of a female, nude from the waist down, was posted on a message board site. The post had a caption describing the girl as the 17-year-old daughter of the author of the post, and detailed alleged sexual abuse to the girl while she was unconscious, according to the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.