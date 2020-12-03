Crews face problem with frozen fire hydrant while battling house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews say they faced a problem with the nearest fire hydrant to a house fire overnight after realizing it was frozen.
A call came in at 1:47 a.m. for the report of a house fire on Cherokee Road off of North Huguenot Road.
Light smoke was visibly seen from the house once crews arrived.
After realizing the closest fire hydrant to the house was frozen, fire crews had to use a fire hydrant down the road, which worked fine.
Public Works was called to look at the frozen hydrant, which should be fixed by the morning.
The family and their pets were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.