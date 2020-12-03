Close friends, community rally to support family of Chesterfield man killed in crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Whether it was his wedding proposal or a simple passing conversation when working on peoples’ homes, friends of Jeremy Dunn said his larger than life personality could fill a room.
“That’s what you got when you were with Jeremy - you got a friend, you got a smile,” said Dunn’s childhood friend, Gavin Atkinson.
“Jeremy left a very strong impression on just about everyone that he met,” said Caleb Lunsford, another close friend.
Now, four of Dunn’s close friends say they are holding fast to those lasting impressions.
“We know nothing more other than it was just a freak accident. It was a cardiac event that could’ve happened at any place and anytime,” said Brittany Carneal.
Police say Dunn suffered a medical emergency after leaving a home in his work vehicle, veering off the road before eventually striking a vehicle on private property. Dunn was just 37 years old.
His friends say Dunn’s passing is especially tragic because of who he’s leaving behind.
“It was a complete shock to everybody. His wife, Courtney, is still on maternity leave and she hasn’t even been back to work yet,” said family friend, Jamie Bright.
Always remembered for his generosity, Dunn’s friends are now taking his cue. They are paying it forward to his wife and 3-week-old son, Jaxson.
“He would absolutely help anybody; it didn’t have to be a friend, it could be a friend of a friend, it could be a stranger,” said Lunsford.
And the community is following suit. In less than 24 hours, the effort to support his wife and son nearly reaching its $35,000 goal.
“That’s coming from multiple states, there’s a donation from a guy in Australia from sharing,” said Lunsford.
This massive outpouring is evidence of the love these friends will continue to have for Dunn and his family.
“We just all want to make sure we can do our part and make sure that Courtney and Jaxson are not going to struggle,” said Bright.
Dunn’s friends say they’ve also made arrangements to take care of his wife’s yard work for a full year so she can focus on taking care of herself and her son. If you would like to help support Dunn’s family, click HERE.
