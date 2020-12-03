3 arrested on robbery charges in Henrico

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said three people were arrested following a robbery in the county.
Police were called just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of a robbery along Williamsburg Road.
Officer said they found the suspects’ vehicle in the area and stopped it. That’s when police say one of the suspects ran on foot.
Police were able to eventually arrest all three suspects.
Officials said one of the suspects, Dawn Godfrey, met the victim over the weekend. The two planned to meet again and that’s when the robbery happened.
The following people were arrested and charged with the following:
Dawn Michelle Godfrey,23, of Richmond
- Robbery
- Conspiracy to commit robbery
- Conspiracy to commit malicious wounding
Ashton Wendel Smith, 30, of Richmond
- Robbery
- Conspiracy to commit robbery
- Malicious wounding
- Conspiracy to commit malicious wounding
Wilson Lorenzo Shaw Jr., 28, of Petersburg
- Robbery
- Conspiracy to commit robbery
- Malicious wounding
- Conspiracy to commit malicious wounding
