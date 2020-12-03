2 accused of killing Virginia teen who was reported missing

By Associated Press | December 3, 2020

(AP) - NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Two people have been charged with murder for the death of a 17-year-old who was found dead in Virginia more than two weeks after she was reported missing.

The Newport Police Department said 30-year-old Crystal Ashley Rudy Albritton was arrested Wednesday for the death of Asia Lionetta Cowell in September.

The other suspect who was charged is an 18-year-old woman.

Police did not identify her because she was a juvenile at the time.

Cowell was reported missing from Norfolk on Sept. 7.

Her body was then recovered in Newport News by responding officers who received a call about a deceased person.

Albritton and the unidentified teenager also face other charges.

