Forecast: The chill hangs on through Wednesday evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ll be cool and dry until later Friday. Rain could be heavy at times.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
THURSDAY. Sunny and a little milder. Highs in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with late day rain developing into the evening, could be heavy at times. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Evening Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Rain early, then some afternoon clearing possible. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 50s (Rain Chance: 70%).
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.