Forecast: The chill hangs on through Wednesday evening

Forecast: The chill hangs on through tonight
By Megan Wise | December 2, 2020 at 4:09 AM EST - Updated December 2 at 8:09 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ll be cool and dry until later Friday. Rain could be heavy at times.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY. Sunny and a little milder. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with late day rain developing into the evening, could be heavy at times. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Evening Rain Chance: 60%)

SATURDAY: Rain early, then some afternoon clearing possible. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 50s (Rain Chance: 70%).

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

