On this day: Monroe Doctrine introduced to Congress

(WWBT) - On this day in history, the fifth president and native of Westmoreland County James Monroe, outlined a new foreign policy that would have ripple effects on this country for generations.
On Dec. 2, 1823, he introduced an initiative that would later become known as the Monroe Doctrine.
It stated that the U.S. would not interfere in European affairs, and it expected European countries to stop colonizing efforts in the Western Hemisphere.
Learn all about this important moment in Virginia, and U.S. history in Episode 3 of Season 2 of NBC12′s How We Got Here podcast:
