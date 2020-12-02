’RVA League for Safer Streets’ launches 2020 fall season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ‘RVA League for Safer Streets’ has launched the 2020 fall season.
RVA League for Safer Streets was founded in 2017 by Paul Taylor and the late Jawad Abdu, both returning citizens, to address issues of gang violence in their communities.
The program serves to develop strong character traits among youth and young adults, with the hope of reducing violent crime.
RVA League for Safer Streets is sponsored and supported by the Richmond Police Department.
RPD is able to use the circumstances and relationships developed during the seasons as a means to engage the community and to provide services to participants and their families in need of resources.
The basketball game will take place on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Celebration Church located at 5501 Midlothian Turnpike.
