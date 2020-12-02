Police: Man arrested after shooting at victim pumping gas

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police said they arrested a man after they say he fired shots at a victim who was pumping gas at the time.
Police were called around 10:17 a.m. to the Petrol Gas Station along Oaklawn Boulevard.
Officers said the victim was pumping gas when the suspect, identified as Curtis Lee Hickman, 23, of Petersburg, pulled into the gas station and started firing multiple shots at him.
“During the incident, the victim was able to retrieve his firearm and returned fire at the offender. The offender fled the area prior to police arrival. Property damages did occur to vehicles during the incident,” police said.
After further investigation and interviews, police arrested Hickman in the 4100 block of Old Iron Court without incident around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said Hickman had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his buttocks and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Hickman was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, felony vandalism and discharging a firearm in city limits.
“Quick work by the officers and witnesses led to the arrest and removing of a violent offender from the streets of Hopewell,” said Detective Lieutenant Michael Langford.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2222 or Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers at 804-541-2202.
