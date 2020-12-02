Nash Co. deputy dies from injuries in crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was seriously injured in a Thanksgiving evening crash has died.
Deputy Jared Michael Allison, who had been hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville since November 26th, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday.
Deputy Jared Michael Allison was working on the evening of Thanksgiving Day as part of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office participation in the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Thanksgiving Campaign to ensure motorist safety and travel during the holiday.
Sheriff Keith Stone said, “We ask everyone to keep Jared’s family as well as our deputies in your prayers as we all grieve the loss of a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the citizens of Nash County.”
Deputy Jared Michael Allison served with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office for 2.5 years and was assigned to the office’s traffic team, which is funded by a grant from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. Deputy Jared Michael Allison was a U.S. Army Veteran and an avid animal lover and rescuer.
Deputy Allison, who was 26 years, is survived by his 9-year-old son Colt Michael Allison, wife Brenae Allison, and parents Scott Allison and Angela McClellan.
Funeral arrangements for Deputy Jared Michael Allison are pending.
The Nash County Sheriff says one of his deputies is unresponsive and in critical condition after crash at an intersection.
Sheriff Keith Stone says that Deputy Jared Allison is at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
During a press conference Friday afternoon, Stone said that Allison had just finished a traffic stop near May Drive when a motorcycle that was driving carelessly and recklessly drove by.
The sheriff says that Allison had started to drive after the motorcyclist and had his lights and sirens on when he went through an intersection on Highway 301. A vehicle coming through the intersection hit Allison’s vehicle sending his SUV into the median where it hit a culvert, overturned, and threw the deputy out.
“I ask the people and citizens of Nash County and across America to keep these first responders in their prayers. Pray with us for the family and ensure he makes it through this very critical time,” Stone said.
The motorcycle rider kept going after the deputy wrecked and has not been arrested, according to Stone.
“I can’t speculate even if the motorcyclist knew we were behind him,” Stone said.
The sheriff says that the driver of the vehicle that hit Allison’s SUV has not been charged but that the investigation is ongoing.
Allison has been with the sheriff’s office for around two and a half years.
