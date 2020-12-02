Mass COVID-19 testing event happening in Richmond Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you did travel for Thanksgiving, you may want to check out a free COVID-19 testing event at The Diamond Thursday.
The drive-thru event will take place at the Green Lot of the Diamond. Dr. Danny Avula with the city’s Health District says it will serve as good practice to move along big crowds for when the city has to eventually administer mass vaccinations for the coronavirus.
It runs from 1-4 p.m., and 400 COVID-19 tests are at the ready.
Dr. Avula says you’re encouraged to get tested if you’re concerned about exposure, if you were around a lot of people for the holiday, or if you’re symptomatic.
He says that there has been a lull in testing over the summer, but that the last two to three weeks have had the highest case count during all of the pandemic.
Avula adds that the timing of the event, about a week since Thanksgiving, was strategic.
“We very explicitly timed it about five to seven days after Thanksgiving Day, which is an ideal time. If you spent Thanksgiving Day with a large group of people or with family members from different parts of the state, or different parts of the country, seven days out is a good time to get tested. It gives enough time for the virus to incubate if you were unknowingly exposed.”
The results for the test should come back in 1-2 days. People are encouraged to pre-register at 804-205-3501.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.