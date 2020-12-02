Man convicted of crimes in Chesterfield pleads guilty to illegally reentering US

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - An El Salvadorian national previously convicted of several crimes in Chesterfield County pleaded guilty on Wednesday to illegally reentering the United States.
According to court documents, Francisco Edgardo Palacios-Arias, 24, first illegally entered the U.S. sometime before Feb. 2015.
Then between June 2015 and July 2017, Palacios-Arias was convicted of sexual battery in June 2015; extortion of a school employee in Dece. 2016; and convictions for two counts of larceny, false identification of self to law enforcement, and possession of marijuana in July 2017.
ICE officers arrested Palacios-Arias following the third set of convictions and he was deported in March 2018.
Palacios-Arias later illegally reentered the U.S., and returned to Chesterfield County, prosecutors said. ICE officers arrested Palacios-Arias in Chesterfield in March.
Palacios-Arias is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 8, 2021, and faces up to two years in prison.
