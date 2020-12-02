Karla Redditte leaves NBC12 after 8 years

(WWBT) - Goodbyes can be tough - especially when you say goodbye to people and places you love.
However, goodbyes are sometimes necessary to close one chapter and begin a new one.
I’m beginning a new chapter in January. I’ve accepted a job as a news anchor at Spectrum News in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company made an offer I couldn’t refuse. So, on Friday, December 18th, I’m saying goodbye -or rather, see you later- to NBC12 and Central Virginia.
My journey here in the River City began 8 years ago. I applied for a reporter position at NBC12, and that simple online application led to an incredible roller coaster ride. I started as a weekend anchor and reporter. Then, over the years, I popped up on your television screens as a morning breaking news anchor, 5:30 evening anchor, primary morning anchor, 5:30 evening anchor (again) in addition to FOX evening anchor, and ultimately, primary evening anchor alongside Curt Autry. Sheesh!
I’ll be forever grateful to news director Frank Jones and general manager Kym Grinnage for believing in my ability to handle various roles. Those roles sharpened my skills as a journalist and prepared me to cover some major stories in our area - including the deadly tornadoes that hit Waverly in 2016, the Washington, D.C. commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination, the unveiling of Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” in New York City, and the dedication and renaming of Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond.
I’ve had a ball being part of the NBC12 family, not only because of the reporting and anchoring opportunities I’ve experienced over the years but also because of this fantastic, talented team, which includes a multitude of people both in front of and behind the cameras. While we work hard each day, we truly have fun together. We laugh. We joke. We play pranks on each other. We support each other in good and bad times. I’ll definitely miss seeing their faces and cuttin’ up with them.
To the viewers, thank you for your support! Many of you have rocked with me since day one - through all of my career positions and hairstyles. Thank you for inviting me into your classrooms and to your events. Thank you for hugging me and taking selfies at numerous festivals, and in some cases, grocery stores. Thank you for bringing fish dinners to me during the times I volunteered at the Maggie Walker National Historic Site. Thank you for your story ideas and social media messages. I appreciate you, and will never forget your kindness.
I’ll still be on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and maybe TikTok in the near future), so we can always keep in touch.
Thanks for allowing me to be “on your side” for the past 8 years. It has truly been a privilege.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.