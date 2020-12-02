Karla Redditte leaves NBC12 after 8 years

To the viewers, thank you for your support! Many of you have rocked with me since day one - through all of my career positions and hairstyles. Thank you for inviting me into your classrooms and to your events. Thank you for hugging me and taking selfies at numerous festivals, and in some cases, grocery stores. Thank you for bringing fish dinners to me during the times I volunteered at the Maggie Walker National Historic Site. Thank you for your story ideas and social media messages. I appreciate you, and will never forget your kindness.