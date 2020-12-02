‘I’ve never seen anything like it’: Christmas trees selling out early during COVID-19 pandemic

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - One business is booming despite the COVID-19 pandemic – Christmas tree sales!
Several area tree farms have said they are selling out of the holiday favorites and some have already closed down for the season.
However, for people who are still in search of a perfect tree, many locations do have COVID-19 safety measures in place.
At Holly Berry Christmas Trees off Fordham Road near Hull Street Road in Chesterfield, they are not cutting any corners when it comes to safety. Workers have hand sanitizer at the ready and are urging people to keep their distance.
It was why Kylee Jenkins came out on a Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s a perfect time to remain safe and keep distanced,” Jenkins said. “I’m obviously wearing my mask, even though it’s not mandatory outside, but I still want to make sure I don’t spread it.”
“They kind of spaced themselves around the trees,” said Robert Reynolds, the owner. “We [had] about 250-300 trees sitting out here.”
Not anymore though.
“This is about as big as we’ve got,” Reynolds said pointing to a six-footer. “That’s the only thing we have left.”
Reynolds said they opened five days before Thanksgiving due to the high demand for a tree.
“I guess they were glad to get out of the house,” he added.
In a matter of nine days, roughly 3,500 trees were cut, wrapped and sold.
“That’s a lot of trees,” he said.
Lucky for them, Reynolds has another full trailer of trees on the way and is expected to start selling those trees of all sizes on Thursday.
However, he knows the end may be in sight.
“We’re gonna be out of business once we sell this next truckload,” Reynolds added. “There’s no more trees to buy.”
It’s an issue many other tree farms are dealing with as well.
Ashland Berry Farm posted in November on social media saying it would not be selling trees this year due to the lack of supply.
Olde Church Christmas Tree Farm in Powhatan opened on Saturday but already sold out for the season, according to its website.
“I’ve been in this 46 years; I’ve never seen anything like it,” Reynolds said.
It’s a demand for something traditional in a year unlike any other.
“The only really good thing I can do is decorate a Christmas tree because it’s not with people, it’s at my house, I can social distance,” Jenkins said.
