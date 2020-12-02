Ideas for ‘experience’ Christmas gifts amid the pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Christmas quickly approaches, your house may be feeling a little stuffed with things and people amid the pandemic, so you might not want to give gifts that take up a lot of room. So, here is a list that can help with “experience gift” shopping this year.
Reindeer in Here
This gift is going to remind you a little bit of that notorious ‘Elf on the Shelf.’ It comes with a little reindeer and this book. The Reindeer in Here celebrates diversity and makes that a good thing. It talks about being different. You’re actually encouraged to take it around with you, and yes, the reindeer does report to Santa. It is meant as an early gift from Santa to get to know each child.
The Reindeer in Here can be purchased at many major retailers. To buy the book and the reindeer costs about $25. To learn more, click here.
Baketivity
If your kid loves baking, check out this baking subscription service.
Most of the kits are around $30 and come with the dry ingredients you need to make a treat. Some of the treats have a theme, such as back to school and holidays.
You can pick up a kit or subscription, here.
Eat to Explore
Eat to Explore will send you ingredients and recipes to cook meals from other countries, continents and around the world.
Each box is roughly $20-$25.
The project was created out of the idea that mealtime should be an experience, and cooking is a life-skill everyone should have.
Learn more about it, here.
PickUP Sports
There are several sports: baseball, flag football, soccer, basketball.
The cost ranges from $50 to $125.
Check it out, here.
Guide Dots by Art Nook
If your kid is more of an artist, here’s a fun one that also has virtual coaching.
You use a light board provided in the kit, and markers and crayons to draw using guide dots. This should keep your kid busy for 30-60 minutes.
Check out the website and purchase the product, here.
Museum Tour
This one might be nice for an older kid and is definitely educational.
It uses a book and magnetic board to create an at-home modern art museum experience. There’s an option if you want to introduce your child to the classics, too.
You can learn more or buy it here.
Christmas Keepsake Ornaments
This is a keepsake collection from CeCe’s capsules and it is probably a better gift for the whole family- but again, this is a way to spend time with your kids.
The company also sells a fun scrapbook album for your photos and memories.
Learn more, here.
