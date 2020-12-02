Grand jury indicts man with kidnapping, carjacking of woman in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A federal grand jury indicted a Maryland man on Wednesday with the kidnapping and carjacking of a woman in Henrico County in Sept. 2019.
“According to allegations in the indictment, on Sept. 18, 2019, Devon Allen Odell Scott, 38, of Edgewood, abducted a woman for the purpose of committing a sexual assault on and robbery of that same victim, and after traveling from Maryland to Virginia in furtherance of that offense,” a release said.
Prosecutors also said Scott carjacked the victim’s vehicle with the intent to cause death and serious bodily harm.
Scott is charged with carjacking and kidnapping. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.
