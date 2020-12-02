Gov. Northam: Virginia set to receive 70,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam held his first coronavirus briefing Wednesday following the Thanksgiving holiday.
Northam said the state is set to receive 70,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer with another 70,000 promised for a follow-up dose. That will be split among health care workers and nursing home residents.
During a coronavirus response briefing Wednesday, Northam said the vaccine could be here within a few weeks.
The state will use a three-phase approach to distribution. But the state’s epidemiologist says they have about half a million people to vaccinate in phase one.
They are working now on a plan to divide the limited first dose between both groups.
Watch the full briefing below:
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 242,480 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Wednesday, a 2,417 case increase from Tuesday.
The state totals stand at 4,113 deaths as of Wednesday, with 14,883 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,350,896 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased slightly to 8.3 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Seven new outbreaks were reported Wednesday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,539.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 34,161 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 14,251 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 9,563 cases, 510 hospitalizations, 131 deaths
- Henrico: 8,549 cases, 601 hospitalizations, 255 deaths
- Richmond: 6,803 cases, 507 hospitalizations, 82 deaths
- Hanover: 2,494 cases, 163 hospitalizations, 54 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,132 cases, 95 hospitalizations, 31 deaths
- Goochland: 457 cases, 34 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.
