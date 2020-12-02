Crews respond to garage fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A garage caught on fire in Chesterfield Wednesday morning.
On Dec. 2, crews responded to the 9600 block of Benbow Court for the report of a garage fire.
Crews arrived onto the scene to find flames and smoke coming from the attached garage. Police could also see the smoke from the fire from Chesterfield Town Center.
Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services were able to get the fire under control.
The family of the residence will be displaced.
No injuries have been reported.
