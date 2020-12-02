Buzzer-beating triple sinks VCU at Penn State

The Rams found themselves trailing by two or three possessions at several points during the game, but clawed back to tie or take a slight lead each time. With 3:46 remaining, the Nittany Lions held a 68-60 advantage, but the black and gold once again had an answer. Bones Hyland’s three-pointer trimmed the lead to five and Hason Ward’s lay-up cut the deficit to 68-65 with 2:26 to play.