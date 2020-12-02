ASSIST ready to lend hand to student-athletes during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The pandemic has thrown obstacles and challenges that high school student-athletes never imaged they would face and one local organization wants to step in and help.
ASSIST Student-Athletes is a Richmond-based company focused on helping high school student-athletes reach the college level. To date, the group has helped more than 2,100 hopeful collegiate participants make that dream a reality. ASSIST holds numerous events each year, but given COVID-19 and how it’s impacted high school sports, organizers are picking up the pace.
Municipalities like the city of Richmond and Henrico County will not participate in VHSL winter sports, limiting exposure that student-athletes will receive. ASSIST plans on starting a winter basketball league for both boys and girls so that those who cannot participate this season will be able to play some games and get some looks from coaches who are recruiting.
All of ASSIST’s events, combines, camps, showcases or games, will be streamed live online so that college coaches can see prospects take part in drills and contests. It’s something that founder and president William Carter says he will probably continue after the pandemic has passed.
In addition to staying physically fit and staying up to speed in their current sports, Carter also wants to make sure that his clients stay mentally fresh and don’t let the year keep them from achieving all they can.
“Be patient about the process, take it one day at a time. This is not the end of the world, it’s just the time that we’re living in now,” Carter said. “Just stay ready.”
If you’d like to get involved with ASSIST Student-Athletes, visit http://www.assiststudentathletes.org/.
