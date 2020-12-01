Virginia War Memorial observes Pearl Harbor Day with livestream program, film showing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial will commemorate Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7 with a special live stream program and showing of a historical documentary about Virginians who witnessed the attack on December 7, 1941.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no live Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Day ceremony held at the Virginia War Memorial this year.
The program will be hosted by Memorial Director and noted historian Dr. Clay Mountcastle and will include a special edition of the Memorial’s “From the Archives” with Memorial archivist Heidi Sheldon who will highlight items relating to the Pearl Harbor attack from the Memorial’s extensive artifact collection.
Concluding the program will be the showing of the award-winning Virginians at War documentary, “World War II: Pearl Harbor” featuring the personal stories of Virginians who witnessed the attack.
The program will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7 through multiple social media channels and is free to view.
Online pre-registration is encouraged.
To register to view the event, click here.
Viewers can also watch the live stream on the Virginia War Memorial’s Facebook page.
