Best meteor shower of 2020 expected tonight, but clouds will interfere in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The best meteor shower of 2020 is expected coming up in mid-December.
The Geminid meteor shower peaks on the night of December 13-14 with potential for more than 100 meteors per hour. That’s more than 1 meteor per minute.
2020 will be an even better year than usual to see the Geminid meteors, because there is a new moon the night of December 13-14. Sometimes moonlight makes it difficult to see meteors, but that’s not going to be the case this year.
Unfortunately, clouds could be a bigger issue. Clouds increase late tonight as a storm system approaches. The best time to look for meteors will be just after sunset before the clouds arrive.
You do not need a telescope to see a meteor shower. Just bundle up and look up. The best place to see meteors is well away from any city lights in rural areas.
Check the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates on the cloud cover forecast as we get closer.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.