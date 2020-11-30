News to Know for Nov. 30: Chesterfield begins virtual learning; Deadline for water bill assistance; Rain with possible thunderstorms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Steady Rain likely through the morning rush, then scattered showers and potentially severe thunderstorms 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Winds from the South 15-20mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.
Strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado are possible, especially east of I-95. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
Today, Chesterfield County Public Schools will begin virtual learning weeks after the district brought most students back into school buildings.
Only students in Cohort 1 (Level 2 special education students) will be allowed to return to school for in-person instruction.
The Chesterfield County School Board will hold a special meeting to provide an update on the school district’s first day of virtual learning.
The school board meeting will start at 3 p.m. on Nov. 30. Seating is on a first come first serve basis with tickets being issued at 2:30 p.m. or you can watch the meeting on NBC12′s website.
President-elect Joe Biden fractured his right foot while playing with one of his dogs, an injury discovered in a scan Sunday and that will likely require him to wear a boot for several weeks, his doctor said.
Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and visited an orthopedist in Newark, Delaware, on Sunday afternoon, his office said.
Fractures are a concern generally as people age, but Biden’s appears to be a relatively mild one based on his doctor’s statement and the planned treatment.
At 78 he will be the oldest president when he’s inaugurated in January; he often dismissed questions about his age during the campaign.
President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female senior communications team at his White House, reflecting his stated desire to build out a diverse White House team as well as what’s expected to be a return to a more traditional press operation.
Biden campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield will serve as Biden’s White House communications director. Jen Psaki, a longtime Democratic spokeswoman, will be his press secretary.
Four of the seven top communications roles at the White House will be filled by women of color, and it’s the first time the entire senior White House communications team will be entirely female.
Chesterfield County has launched a program called the Chesterfield CARES Water Assistance Program to offer relief to residents who have fallen behind on utility bill payments after a loss or decrease in income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program, administered through the Department of Social Services, uses federal CARES Act funding for those in need of assistance in paying past-due water and wastewater utility bills.
Applications should be submitted by Nov. 30 and funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Colonial Heights Public Schools announced the district will have virtual learning all this week.
The school district announced on Nov. 17 that students will learn at home following the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4.
That announcement came a week after Colonial Heights High School went virtual due to a COVID-19 case.
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the region, Henrico County Public Schools will be delaying the expansion of optional in-person learning for students.
On Nov. 30 more students in grades, PreK through second grade was expected to return to in-person learning but will now be delayed until Jan. 11, 2021.
Whether you like them petite or 15 feet tall, cinematic with beautiful, white lights or covered in handmade ornaments, there’s a farm in Central Virginia that has the perfect Christmas tree for you.
To find tree farms in the Central Virginia area, click here.
It is no use saying ‘we are doing our best.’ You have got to succeed in doing what is necessary - Winston Churchill
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.