Monday Forecast: Rain and Wind, with severe storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain, wind, and a few thunderstorms are all threats on Monday-- Severe storms are possible.
MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Steady Rain likely through the morning rush, then scattered showers and potential severe thunderstorms 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Winds from the South 15-20mph with gusts to 30-40mph.
Strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado are possible, especially east of I-95. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 100%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much colder. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
THURSDAY. Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers likely late in the day. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy after a few early morning showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
