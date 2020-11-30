Cutting down the cost of your holiday gifts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Do you find yourself buying too many gifts? We’ve got a few ideas-- to help you stop spending so much!
First, instead of a gift? Do you have a skill? Could you could donate your time? For example-- if you are a financial planner-- you could give a ticket to help a family member re-do their budget.
Now is the time to use all those credit card rewards points you’ve been racking up! Turn them into money-- to buy gifts.
Only buy gifts that are on sale. Never full price.
Cherry Dale a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union helped us put this list together. She says-- have your family agree to do a white elephant or secret Santa gifts exchange this year. “Especially if you’re trying to cut back. It’s still a fun way to give each other gifts but you’re simply buying one gift per person. It then eliminates the need to buy multiple gifts for multiple people,” said Dale.
Also-- nobody likes to talk about this BUT-- you can regift! It will save you money.
And if you’re going to give out a few gift cards, buy them in bulk or from a site that offers a special gas deal
And if you’re really good at sewing or crafts you could make a theme gift basket or even sew some new holiday themed masks to give out.
