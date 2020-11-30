Colonial Heights schools’ will have virtual learning for week

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights Public Schools announced the district will have virtual learning all this week.
The school district announced on Nov. 17 that students will learn at home following the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4.
That announcement came a week after Colonial Heights High School went virtual due to a COVID-19 case.
The school district says students will meet online with their teachers during their scheduled class times.
