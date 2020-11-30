Chesterfield School Board to hold meeting after first day of virtual learning

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County School Board will hold a special meeting to provide an update on the school district’s first day of virtual learning.
Today, Chesterfield County Public Schools will begin virtual learning weeks after the district brought most students back into school buildings.
Virtual learning will last through the end of the semester, which is Jan. 29.
On Nov. 25, Chesterfield County reached a 7-day average of more than 25 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
Right now, that number stands at 26.1.
The school board meeting will start at 3 p.m. on Nov. 30. Seating is on a first come first serve basis with tickets being issued at 2:30 p.m.
You can also watch the meeting online at NBC12.com.
