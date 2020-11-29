South First Street murder suspect taken into custody in Pennsylvania

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The suspect in a November 5 murder on S. First St. in Charlottesville has been taken into custody by the Charlottesville Police Department in Pennsylvania after a 23 day search.
Tajuan Rahmeen Allen was arrested in connection with the murder of Dre’Shawn Ravon McDonald, 27. McDonald was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 900 block of S. First St, and transported to UVA Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Alan is charged with 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony.
