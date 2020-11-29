Richmond offering free flu shots during Wednesday event

By Hannah Eason | November 29, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 10:45 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Health District is hosting on Wednesday a free flu clinic at Huguenot High School.

The Dec. 2 event runs from 1-4 p.m. at 7945 Forest Hill Avenue.

The clinic is for uninsured and underinsured people in Richmond and Henrico, with free flu shots for adults and children over 6 months old.

Call 804-205-3501 to register for the event.

Participants are asked to reschedule their appointment if they are experiencing fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, or other signs of illness. Masks are required for those older than 2 years old.

